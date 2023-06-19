Resistance most efficient strategy to end Israel occupation

General Ali-Akbar Ahmadian made the remarks in a meeting with Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Monday.

Palestine is the main issue in the Islamic world, he said, adding that strengthening the unity among Muslims, especially the regional players of the Resistance, will cause the greatest damage to the Zionist enemy and its supporters.

Explaining the efforts of the enemies to create division among the Resistance groups, Ahmadian stated, "The unity and support of the Resistance groups to the Islamic Jihad movement in the recent war disappointed the Zionist enemy."

Iran's top security official hailed the Resistance of Hamas against the Zionist enemy, and said, "The Palestinian Resistance, which once fought to defend itself in Gaza, has reached a stage of preparation where it is now consolidating its presence in the West Bank."

Ismail Haniyeh, for his part, appreciated the distinguished and effective role of the Islamic Republic in strengthening unity and cooperation in the Islamic world and the Palestinian Resistance groups.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Tehran on Monday morning.

The trip is being held at the invitation of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Hamas delegation is supposed to hold meetings with Iranian officials and exchange opinions regarding the political and field developments related to Palestine.

