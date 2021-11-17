Envoy says Iran abides by JCPOA but US, E3 don't

Iran's Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the comments at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly unanimously approved the annual report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Referring to the US illegal withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018 and the re-imposition of illegal sanctions and non-compliance with Security Council Resolution 2231, the senior Iranian diplomat stated that these measures have prevented the Islamic Republic of Iran from benefitting its legitimate rights under the resolution.

Takht-Ravanchi said that the undeniable fact about the JCPOA is that Iran has complied with its provisions, but the United States and three European countries have violated their obligations.

He added that Iran is ready to fully implement the JCPOA if the other parties fully and effectively implement their commitments and verifiable removal of all illegal sanctions and guarantees that they will not violate their obligations again.

Takht-e Ravanchi said the close cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, stressing that Tehran received the highest number of IAEA inspections among all member states that continued even dunder the Covid-19 pandemic.

The diplomat emphasized that is implementing the IAEA safeguards agreement as it has been said in the latest report of the Director-General of the IAEA.

He further called on the international organizations to condemn the assassination of Iranian scientists and the terrorist attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

Takht-Ravanchi added that the Zionist regime is still not a member of the NPT and has no desire to accept the treaty and the IAEA safeguards, and the IAEA must deal with this issue professionally and impartially.

