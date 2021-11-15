  1. Politics
Date for visit of IAEA chief to Iran is being finalized

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – An American journalist has tweeted on Monday saying that the date of upcoming visit of Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Iran is being finalized.

In a tweet on Monday, Laurence Norman correspondent of American Newspaper Wall Street Journal wrote, “In Vienna, @iaeaorg confirms Iran has finally invited @rafaelmgrossi to visit Tehran.”

“The dates for the visit are being finalized.” Source says part of the delay was @HAabdollahian being in Covid quarantine. But this was announced Sep 12 so that’s only part of delay,” he added.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Khatibzadeh said on Monday that the IAEA chief in invited to visit Tehran to meet with the Iranian Foreign Minister and the Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Referring to the agenda of Iranian negotiators in JCPOA-related talks in Vienna slated to be held on Nov. 29, the foreign ministry spokesman said that the focus of Vienna talks would be on lifting all illegal sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran.

