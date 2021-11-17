  1. Politics
Nov 17, 2021, 1:45 PM

IAEA Grossi to visit Iran Monday: AEOI spox

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – The Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi will travel to Iran on November 22 to hold talks with Iranian officials.

Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said that Rafael Grossi is scheduled to travel to Tehran on Monday and meet with the Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Tuesday. 

He added that his visit will take place in line with the cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced that the IAEA Chief Grossi has been invited to travel to Tehran. 

ZZ/FNA14000826000471

News Code 180805
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180805/

