Iran reacts to France anti-Iran stance on nuclear activities

Saeed Khatibzadeh Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry reacted to the baseless remarks of his French counterpart on Fri. and reiterated that any stance of officials and political institutions of different countries with the aim of influencing behavior of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is considered to be tarnishing the technical and professional prestige of IAEA.

In response to the recent remarks of French Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Khatibzadeh stated, “As a responsible member of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has always emphasized that IAEA's prestige, as a technical and specialized body of the United Nations, must be free from any politically-motivated behavior and action.”

Accordingly, any stance taken by officials and political institutions of different countries with the aim of influencing behavior of the International Atomic Energy Agency is considered to be as tarnishing technical and professional status of IAEA, he said, adding, “Undoubtedly, the trick of instrumentally use of capacity of the International Atomic Energy Agency, rather than benefiting its misusers, will question the international legitimacy of the IAEA’s actions.”

