  1. Politics
Nov 19, 2021, 9:22 AM

Iran reacts to France anti-Iran stance on nuclear activities

Iran reacts to France anti-Iran stance on nuclear activities

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) –Reacting to recent remarks of French FM spokesperson, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that any stance of political officials of different countries aimed at influencing IAEA behavior will tarnish IAEA technical prestige.

Saeed Khatibzadeh Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry reacted to the baseless remarks of his French counterpart on Fri. and reiterated that any stance of officials and political institutions of different countries with the aim of influencing behavior of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is considered to be tarnishing the technical and professional prestige of IAEA.

In response to the recent remarks of French Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Khatibzadeh stated, “As a responsible member of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has always emphasized that IAEA's prestige, as a technical and specialized body of the United Nations, must be free from any politically-motivated behavior and action.”

Accordingly, any stance taken by officials and political institutions of different countries with the aim of influencing behavior of the International Atomic Energy Agency is considered to be as tarnishing technical and professional status of IAEA, he said, adding, “Undoubtedly, the trick of instrumentally use of capacity of the International Atomic Energy Agency, rather than benefiting its misusers, will question the international legitimacy of the IAEA’s actions.”

MA/5355305

News Code 180838
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180838/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News