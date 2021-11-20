Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts Iran's Ardabil

According to Iran’s Seismological Center affiliated with the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 4:15 p.m. local time on Saturday at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The epicentre of the quake was located at 49.44 degrees longitude and 41.62 degrees latitude.

Parsabad, Bileh Savar and Tazeh Kand in northern Ardabil province have felt the quake.

The quake was also felt in neighboring East Azerbaijan province, located in the west of Ardabil province.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or severe damage.

