We will continue talks with Iran: Saudi FM

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister told France 24 that the four previous rounds of talks were merely “exploratory” rather than substantial but said both sides were committed to engagement.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud expressed strong reservations on Iran's nuclear negotiations, the report said.

He also reacted to the latest remarks by the Lebanese Resistance movement leader Hassan Nasrallah on Saudi Arabia's intervention in Lebanon.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said that Saudi Arabia had deliberately sparked the crisis in bilateral relations with Lebanon by recalling its ambassador after a Lebanese minister called the war in Yemen “futile”.

Elsewhere, the Saudi official denied reports that Saudi Arabia was withdrawing troops from Yemen.

These remarks by the Saudi FM came after Jordan foreign minister Ayman Safadi also claimed in an interview with France 24 that all the regional countries want good relations with Iran based on respect for neighborly relations.

