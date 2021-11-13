Illegal sanctions lifting emphasized in European tour

At the end of his visit to the capitals of several European countries, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani in his Twitter account wrote, "During visit to France, Germany , UK & Spain, I had serious & constructive discussions on bilateral, regional & int’l issues incl. upcoming negotiations."

"Also has several interviews‌ w/ media. Effective removal of unlawful sanctions & importance of assurances on non-repetition was emphasized," he added.

Ali Bagheri Kani traveled to Europe for four days for diplomatic consultations and met with the foreign ministries of France, Germany, Britain and Spain. He also met with Enrique Mora, the deputy secretary-general of the foreign action service, who is chairing the meeting of the joint commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran's top negotiator described the purpose of the talks as the lifting of illegal sanctions.

