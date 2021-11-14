Parl. reviews latest developments on Iran-S Arabia talks

Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini Spokesman for the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that in a Sunday meeting of the Commission depuity foreign minister and other relevant officials presented a report on Iran’s diplomatic relations with neighbors especially Saudi Arabia.

He said that Saudi Arabia is one of the important countries in the region that has defined interests in some countries of the region, while adding that Iran is also the most powerful country in the region thatr has strategies.

The lawmaker noted that the Islamic Republic is determined to expand relations with its neighbors, and it seems that there are no serious obstacles on the part of Iran, he said, adding, “Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia can cooperate with each other on the basis of common interests.”

He also expressed hope that given the preliminary talks held between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the two countries rebuild relations in a broad and synergistic manner as Iran seeks formal negotiations and expansion of relations with its neighbors.

