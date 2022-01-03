Saudi FM reiterates Riyadh wants friendly ties with Iran

If Iran responds to Arab concerns about regional security, Riyadh and Arab countries will welcome establishing relations with Iran open-heartedly, Saudi FM bin Farhan said in a news conference with his Jordanian counterpart on Monday.

The remarks of Saudi Foreign Minister came as Islamic Republic of Iran has for many years offered clear proposals to the Arab countries regarding collective interaction and cooperation for security of the region.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister had already announced that his country is reaching out to the new Iranian government under President Raeisi and hope to see a positive response from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Now, nearly six years have passed since the severance of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh and the two countries have been holding high-profile talks hosted by Baghdad for several months with the aim of improving relations.

In fact, four rounds of talks have been held in Baghdad since the beginning of this year and official and unofficial news shows that the talks have so far been “positive”.

