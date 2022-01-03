  1. Politics
Jan 3, 2022, 11:30 PM

Saudi FM reiterates Riyadh wants friendly ties with Iran

Saudi FM reiterates Riyadh wants friendly ties with Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan reiterated his claim that his country welcomes restoring friendly and brotherly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

If Iran responds to Arab concerns about regional security, Riyadh and Arab countries will welcome establishing relations with Iran open-heartedly, Saudi FM bin Farhan said in a news conference with his Jordanian counterpart on Monday.

The remarks of Saudi Foreign Minister came as Islamic Republic of Iran has for many years offered clear proposals to the Arab countries regarding collective interaction and cooperation for security of the region.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister had already announced that his country is reaching out to the new Iranian government under President Raeisi and hope to see a positive response from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Now, nearly six years have passed since the severance of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh and the two countries have been holding high-profile talks hosted by Baghdad for several months with the aim of improving relations.

In fact, four rounds of talks have been held in Baghdad since the beginning of this year and official and unofficial news shows that the talks have so far been “positive”.

MA/IRN84601086

News Code 182520
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182520/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News