Iranian, Tajik FMs discuss mutual relations, cooperation

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian thanked Tajikistan for hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit with the presence of a high-level delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran chaired by President Ebrahim Raeisi, and the important agreements reached between the two presidents. He emphasized the need to expand cooperation in all fields and described the ministries of foreign affairs of the two countries as the driving force behind bilateral relations and especially the implementation of the documents signed between the two sides.

Amir-Abdollahianexpounded on the administration's approach towards relations with neighboring countries calling it one of the most important foreign relations priorities of Iran, and described the deep cultural and linguistic commonalities with Tajikistan as an important capacity for bilateral cooperation.

He said the capacity of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of technical-engineering services, tourism, industries, mining and agriculture is at a significant level, which the two countries can benefit from especially in the form of cooperation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The top Iranian diplomat also referred to the meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors in Tehran on Wednesday, emphasizing the Islamic Republic of Iran's view on the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups in Afghanistan. He expressed hope that this meeting can take effective steps so that the will of the people of Afghanistan will be realized, and contribute to the stability, peace and development of this country.

Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin also thanked Iran for the invitation to take part in the meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors and expressed satisfaction with the presence of the Iranian president and his accompanying high-level delegation at the SCO summit in Tajikistan. He stressed the need to implement the agreements reached between the two presidents in Tajikistan and described as important the thirty-year relations between the two countries.

The Tajik foreign minister said the volume of trade between the two countries is not commensurate with their existing capacities and expressed hope that bilateral trade would increase to an appropriate level.

He also said the two countries have close views on the topics of counter-terrorism, extremism and separatism, and underscored the necessity of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral fields, especially within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Economic Cooperation Organization.

Sirojiddin Muhriddin also expounded on his country's views on Afghanistan issues.

Predicting mechanisms for following up and implementing the agreements reached between the two sides, especially within the framework of their joint cooperation commission, the talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the EU coordinator in Tehran and Brussels, scientific-educational exchanges and exchanging university professors and students and joint cooperation in the field of Persian language development were also other topics raised during the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Tajikistan.

