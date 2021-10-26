Iranian, Tajik FMs hold meeting in Tehran Tue.

Visiting Tajik foreign minister, who is in Tehran to take part in a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors, is scheduled to hold talks with other high-ranking political officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the Tehran visit.

It should be noted that the meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors will be inaugurated on Wed. with speech of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

Earlier, foreign ministers of Pakistan and Turkmenistan arrived in Tehran on Wed. to participate in Afghanistan’s Neighbors Meeting and held talks with their Iranian counterparts.

The foreign minister of Uzbekistan will also arrive in Tehran on Wed. to take part in the meeting and foreign ministers of China and Russia will partake in the meeting through video conference.

