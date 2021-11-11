Interior minister:

"Iran should not be alone in fight against drug trafficking"

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said Wednesday that Iran shouldn’t be the only country fighting against drug trafficking, calling for help from other countries.

Ahmad Vahidi underlined that Iran’s policy is to have forward-looking relations and engagement with all countries.

Iran deputy FM consults with German officials on JCPOA

Iran top negotiator deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani met with high-ranking German officials Wed. to discuss the resumption of JCPOA implementation and the removal of the US sanctions.

Moscow reacts to US piracy bid against Iranian oil tanker

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has reacted to a recent failed attempt by the US naval forces to steal an Iranian oil tanker in the Sea of Oman.

Iran, India stress enhancing bilateral economic cooperation

Islamic Republic of Iran and India stressed further development and enhancement of bilateral cooperation in economic field.

Visiting Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in New Delhi on Wed. in his meeting with India’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Kumar Doval during which he called for the removal of barriers to the economic relations between the two countries of Iran and India.

Iran FM felicitates Nicaragua's Ortega on his victory

Addressing Daniel Ortega and his Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) party in a message, Iranian top diplomat congratulated their winning in Nicaragua’s parliamentary and presidential elections.

He also expressed hope that friendly and fraternal relations between Iran and Nicaragua will deepen and develop in all areas of mutual interest.

Parl. thanks IRGC for thwarting US attempt to steal Iran oil

Iranian Parliament appreciated IRGC Navy forces for thwarting the attempt by the United States to take over a giant oil tanker in the Sea of Oman.

The timely action of the IRGC Navy forces in thwarting the US terrorist army operation to steal Iran's oil showed the authority of the country's armed forces, the statement said, adding that it also showed to the enemies that the Iranians were not afraid of anyone in defense of their national interests.

Gen. Ghaani reportedly to visit Iraqi Kurdistan

The Commander of Iran's IRGC Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani is going to visit Iraqi Kurdistan.

Iraqi Al-Alam correspondent reported that IRGC Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani will travel to the Iraqi Kurdistan region after his meeting with the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohamed al-Halbousi and a number of other Sunni political leaders.

Iran's Shardari Sirjan win India's Gokulam in Asia c'ships

Iranian women's football team Shahrdari Sirjan defeated the Gokulam women's football club of India in the 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship on Wednesday.

Iran trades with 60 countries through Bushehr customs

Director-General of Bushehr Customs said that 15,186,000 tons of goods, valued at over $5.418 billion, were exported from the southern province in the first seven months of current Iranian year of 1400 (March 21 - Oct. 22).

Turning to the considerable increase in imports and exports through the customs administration of the southern province in the current Iranian year of 1400 (started on March 21, 2021), Behrouz Ghareh-Beigi, Director General of Bushehr Customs said on Wednesday that provincial customs offices are currently trading with 60 countries in the world.

As one of the most important centers of the country’s foreign trade, Bushehr province plays a prominent role in the implementation of exports and imports plans, he added.

Ghalibaf sends congratulatory messages to 8 counterparts

The Iranian Parliament Speaker felicitated Algerian, Omani, Lebanese, Cambodian, Latvian, Albanian, Angolan, and Mauritanian counterparts on their national days.

Addressing his counterparts in Algeria, Oman, Lebanon, Cambodia, Latvia, Albania, Angola, and Mauritania in separate messages, the Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf felicitated these countries on their national days.

IRGC:

Vietnamese Sothys oil tanker released in Southern waters

IRGC announced on Tuesday that the seized Vietnamese Sothys was released in Southern waters after draining stolen oil of Iran.

A ceremony was held on Wednesday to honor the brave IRGC forces who thwarted an attempt by the United States to support stealing Iran's oil.

Rear Admiral Sayyari:

Enemy’s military option has always been off the table

Coordinating Deputy of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Forces said that the enemy’s military option has always been off the table so far due to the preparedness of armed forces.

Referring to Iran’s army military drill entitled “Zolfaghar 1400” which was held in recent days in the Makran region, southeast of the country, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said that by holding this military exercise, the Iran Army showed that it is prepared to confront any aggression and threat.

US must give guarantee not to leave JCPOA again: MP

Stating that JCPOA is not Iran's first priority, a member of Iran Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that the United States must give a guarantee that it will not leave JCPOA again.

Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer suspend all its capacities for the result of negotiations.

