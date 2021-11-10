Iran mocks Mike Pence for "wishful thinking" in MKO gathering

Bahram Heidari, the counselor of the Iranian mission in Geneva, has ridiculed the former vice president Mike Pence and some other US politicians for attending the events organized by the terrorist MKO organization.

Iran hit back at Mike Pence after the former vice president attended a gathering organized by the terrorist MKO organization in Washington.

Amir-Abdollahian:

Iran to develop its defense power regardless of US sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister called Iran's defense program a sovereign right of any country, adding that Iran will continue to improve its defense power with all might, regardless of US sanctions.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke about various issues, including bilateral relations and Vienna Talks.

At the beginning of this conversation, the French Foreign Minister enquired about the health condition of the Iranian Foreign Minister and wished him a speedy recovery.

US main cause of creating current situation on JCPOA issues

Lashing out at US policies taken over the JCPOA, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the US is the main cause of creating the current situation in JCPOA-related issues.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his German counterpart Heiko Maas on Monday night, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian blamed the US government as the main cause of creating the current situation in Iran’s nuclear.

The withdrawal of the US government from JCPOA in May 2018 and the inaction of three European countries involved in nuclear talks including the UK, France and Germany has increased distrust significantly, he added.

Therefore, complete lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran is a need, he underlined.

Iran, Belarus stress developing agricultural cooperation

Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Belarus emphasized the need for enhancing and developing bilateral cooperation in agricultural field.

An Iranian agricultural delegation, headed by Deputy Ministry of Agriculture for Commercial Development Affairs Abbas Askarzadeh, arrived in Minsk on Tuesday to hold the 2nd Working Group of agricultural cooperation between Iran and Belarus.

Iran Army war game wraps up by achieving all goals

The Islamic Republic of Iran Army has successfully completed a war game in the Makran region, southeast of the country.

The drill, codenamed ‘Zolfaghar 1400’, came to an end early on Tuesday after the military exercises achieved all their purposes.

As held in the presence of Iranian Army Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi and some of the senior commanders of Iran’s Army Force, as well as observers from Khatam al-Anbiya Defense Base, a variety of surface and subsurface submarine units of the Navy including destroyers, missile launchers, and submarines of ‘Tariq and Ghadir’ marched and showcased their strength and power to the world.

London Short FilmFest. to host Iranian "The Sea"

The Iranian short film ”The Sea” directed by Sahra Ramezanian, has made it to the London Short Film Festival in the UK.

The Sea” written and directed by Sahra Ramezanian and produced by Ilia Shams and Mohammad Kazem Shiran will take part at the London Short Film Festival in the UK.

Iran, Hungary Olympic committees sign MoU on sports coop.

The presidents of Iranian and Hungarian Olympic committees signed an MoU on sports cooperation, including coach and sports delegation exchanges.

Krisztián Kulcsár, the president and Balint Vékássy, secretary-general of the Hungarian Olympic Committee has traveled to Tehran to meet with officials of the Iranian National Olympic Committee (NOC).

Reza Salehi Amiri, Head of Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC), said on the sidelines of this meeting that the sports body has decided to cooperate with some European countries.

"World Northrern Hemisphere" shines at Tokyo Intl. FilmFest.

The Iranian feature film "World Northern Hemisphere" by Hossein Tehrani has been awarded as the best future film in Asia at the 34th Tokyo International Film Festival.

Written and directed by Hossein Tehrani, the Iranian feature film "World Northern Hemisphere" has managed to win the best future film in Asia at the 34th Tokyo International Film Festival.

The theme of "World Northern Hemisphere" is about racism and the film's synopsis reads, "Which race is superior ?!…"

Iran’s army intercepts American MQ-9, RQ4 drones in drill

During Iran’s army military drill entitled “Zolfaghar 1400”, American MQ-9 and RQ4 drones that had entered the FIR and the ADIZ (Air Defense Identification Zone) areas of Iran were intercepted by Iran’s Army Air Defense.

These trans-regional drones changed their course from approaching the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran after being intercepted and alerted by Iran's air defense.

