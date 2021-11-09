Iran congratulates Nicaragua on successful presidential votes

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman felicitated government and nation of Nicaragua on the successful presidential elections.

Saeed Khatibzadeh Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry congratulated the government and people of Nicaragua on demonstrating and re-practicing democracy and holding elections in a peaceful and calm environment and expressed hope that the results of these elections will lead to further growth and development in Nicaragua.

Iran dep. FM to visit France, UK this week for nuclear talks

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister will embark on a European tour and visit major capitals to discuss the upcoming nuclear negotiations in Vienna.

Iran's top nuclear negotiator will hold talks with French officials on Tuesday as part of efforts to plan for the resumption of nuclear talks on Nov. 29, a French diplomatic source said, according to Reuters.

Ali Bagheri Kani, who is Iran's deputy foreign minister, will meet French political director Philippe Errera, who heads up France's negotiating team.

FM spox rejects report on summoning Iran envoy by Vietnam

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman rejected the news published by foreign media that the Iranian ambassador to Hanoi had been summoned following the seizure of a Vietnam-owned tanker by the IRGC.

AFP claimed in a news piece that the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hanoi had been summoned by the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry following the seizure of the Iranian tanker by IRGC.

The spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday in his weekly press conference about the seizure of the Vietnam-owned oil tanker, "I usually do not comment on the news covered by some foreign media. What is clear is that we are in close contact with the Vietnamese government."

Iranian, Syrian ministers discuss expanding scientific coop.

Hailing the historical relations between Iranian and Syrian nations, the Iranian Acting Minister of Science expressed Iran's readiness to develop relations with Syria in the field of science and technology.

Iranian Acting Minister of Science Mohammad Soelimani and Bassam Bashir Ibrahim the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Syria held a joint meeting in Tehran on Sunday.

Strengthening relations in all fields has been always on the agenda of Iranian and Syrian leaders, the Iranian Acting Minister of Science said in this meeting.

Ghaani reportedly meets Iraqi officials in Baghdad

A Lebanese source announced the Commander of Iran's IRGC Quds Force General Esmail Ghaani met with the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in an unannounced visit to Iraq.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen reported that General Ghaani arrived in Iraq on Sunday and met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as well as other Iraqi political officials in Baghdad.

Khatibzadeh:

US must lift sanctions, guarantee not to repeat its behaviors

Stating that the US must lift the oppressive sanctions completely and effectively, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson stressed that it must guarantee that no administration in the country will repeat these behaviors.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

US diplomat:

US needs to work with Russia, China and Iran on Afghanistan

The new US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West has said that his country needs to work with Russia, China, Pakistan, and Iran as well as Central Asian countries on Afghanistan.

According to Sputnik Arabic-language website, Thomas West, the US special envoy for Afghanistan, said Monday that his country believes it should work with Iran, Russia, China, Pakistan and Central Asian countries on Afghanistan.

Shamkhani to attend 3rd India meeting on regional security

Top Iranian security official Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani will attend the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in the Indian capital on 10th November.

The Secretary of Iran’ Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani will take part in the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan which will be hosted by India on 10th November.

Gelareh Nazemi nominated for IFFHS Women's World Best Referee

According to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), Iranian female referee Gelareh Nazemi has been nominated for IFFHS Women's World Best Referee.

"At the end of the month of November, the IFFHS will announce the Awards 2021 winners in all categories," IFFHS official website reported.

UK must pay back debts to Iran: FM Amir-Abdollahian

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone call with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Monday to stress the need for the UK to pay back the debts to Iran as soon as possible.

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation with Liz Truss, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom on Monday.

In this phone call, Amir-Abdollahian and Liz Truss discussed bilateral issues, Vienna talks as well as some other regional issues.

Iran, Oman discuss coop. on health tourism

The development of cooperation in the field of health tourism was discussed by the presidents of Iran and Oman Chambers of Commerce.

The President of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rida Al Saleh attended the 5th International Health Congress of Islamic Countries which is underway in Tehran.

Rida Al Saleh discussed the joint economic cooperation between Oman and Islamic countries with Iranian and international health activists.

