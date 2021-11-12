Return of all parties to commitments key to success of talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that the return of all parties to commitments is an important and leading principle in the success of nuclear talks.

"These days, Dr. Bagheri is engaged in successful talks in Europe. At the negotiating table in Vienna, we are ready to deliver a good agreement. The return of all parties to their commitments is an important and leading principle," said the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday evening in reference to the European tour of his deputy and the top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani.

Iran's drones have become a thorn in the enemies' flesh

Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander, has said that the enemy's attempt to put an arms embargo on Iran has failed, adding that any talks on limiting Iran's military power are futile.

"Today, the security of the country is exemplary and we do not need to talk about the extent of our [military] power," Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, Commander of IRGC Aerospace Force said on Thursday during a ceremony to commemorate the 10th martyrdom anniversary of the father of Iran's missile industry Hassan Tehrani Moghadam.

Iran has fallen victim to inhuman sanctions, terrorism

Secretary of Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Council Kazem Gharibabadi has lambasted the European countries for supporting the MKO as well as siding with the US sanctions against Tehran while claiming to be HR defenders.

"In the meeting of diplomatic community with the Judiciary Head, I raised a point: Iran is a victim of terrorism, 17000 of innocent people have been martyred by MKO terrorist group which is freely moving in European safe heavens, 5 nuclear scientists have been assassinated," Vice-President of Iran's Judiciary for International Affairs and Secretary-General of the I.R of Iran's High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi tweeted on Thursday.

Iran reacts to improvement in Syria-Arab states relations

Spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh reacted to the news of warming relations between Syria and Arab states, saying that the US is angered by the Arab countries' move in rapprochement to Syria.

"It is natural that the United States should be concerned about the development of friendly and regional relations between the Arab countries and Syria because this development not only suggests the repair of differences among the Arab countries but also would have unpleasant consequences for Washington such as the defeat of its malign plots and the failure of the Zionist regime in creating sedition and isolating Arab states one after another," Spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh said in an interview with Sputnik.

Iran, Russia stress cooperation to achieve regional security

Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani has met with his Russian counterpart to emphasize the need for bilateral cooperation of the two countries in different fields.

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) made the comments in a meeting with his Russian counterpart the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev in New Delhi, on the sidelines of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by India.

