Russia stresses lifting anti-Iranian sanctions in Vienna talk

Russia's Permanent Representative for Vienna-based International Organizations emphasized the need for lifting all anti-Iranian sanctions in Vienna talks.

In a tweet on Sat., Mikhail Ulyanov Russia's Permanent Representative for Vienna-based International Organizations wrote, “It is natural that for Iran sanctions lifting comes first.”

Intelligence forces bust over 25 tons of drugs in Zahedan

Intelligence Ministry announced that its forces managed to identify and dismantle a number of drugs-smuggling bands in Zahedan, Sistan and Baluchestan province, southeastern Iran.

According to the Public Relations of Intelligence Ministry of Iran, following the intelligence activities of intelligence forces in Sistan and Baluchestan province, a number of drugs-smuggling gangs in Zahedan were identified and dismantled in various separate operations in the first 6 months of the current Iranian calendar year (starting from March 21).

We will continue talks with Iran: Saudi FM

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said talks with Iran would continue and that an additional round of negotiations between them expected soon.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister told France 24 that the four previous rounds of talks were merely “exploratory” rather than substantial but said both sides were committed to engagement.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud expressed strong reservations on Iran's nuclear negotiations, the report said.

US Malley holds meeting with Bahraini FM on Vienna talks

US Special Envoy for Iran’s Affairs Robert Malley met and held talks with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani in Dubai to discuss latest developments regarding Vienna talks on lifting Iran sanctions.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments related to the negotiations on lifting sanctions on Iran and efforts to resume the Vienna talks.

Magnitude 4.1 quake strikes near Bushehr

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Riz in Bushehr province, southern Iran on Saturday afternoon with no immediate reports of casualties.

According to Iran’s Seismological Center affiliated with the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 13:49 p.m. local time on Saturday at a depth of 20 kilometers.

Iran’s trade exchanges with Armenia could hit $1bn: envoy

Iranian Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia said that Iran’s trade and business exchanges with Armenia could reach $1 billion.

Speaking on Saturday among a number of members of the Board of Directors of Tehran Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) who traveled to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for participating in the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchange (FEAS) Summit, Abbas Zohouri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia said that the two countries enjoy high capacities and potentials to boost their bilateral trade.

Iran, Philippine Intl. Symposium to be held on Nov. 18

Iran-Philippine International Symposium in the field of ‘nanotechnology’ will be held on Thursday Nov. 18 through video conference.

Leila Mameni, Secretary of Executive Committee of Symposium and Head of Nanotechnology Research Department of Agricultural Biotechnology Research Center broke the news on Saturday, saying that Iran-Philippine International Symposium will be held in joint cooperation with Iran’s Agricultural Biotechnology Research Center and the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic, and Natural Resources Research and Development (DOST-PCAARRD) in the presence of experts in this field.

Lavrov:

US should lift all sanctions imposed in context of JCPOA

Russia will insist on the resumption of full implementation of the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program and on lifting sanctions off Iran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"On November 29, it is planned to resume talks of the signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on settling the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. We will insist on implementing the agreements reached under this document in 2015, on their full implementation," he said, TASS reported.

"It means that the United States should resume the implementation of its commitments, including lift all the sanctions imposed in the context of the JCPOA," Lavrov stressed.

