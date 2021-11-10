Vietnamese Sothys oil tanker released in Southern waters

After draining Iran's oil, the seized Sothys oil tanker was released in Bandar Abbas on the southern coast of Iran, in the Persian Gulf waters, IRGC announced on Tuesday.

A ceremony was held on Wednesday to honor the brave IRGC forces who thwarted an attempt by the United States to support stealing Iran's oil.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami and IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri as well as other IRGC forces and commanders.

Speaking in this ceremony, Major General Hossein Salami appreciated IRGC for creating such a great epic.

He stressed that IRGC forces adopted a professional measure in confrontation with US navy fleets.

"With your mastery and vigilance, you showed that the grandeur of the enemy is hollow and has only a geometric aspect", the IRGC chief stressed.

According to him, IRGC forces strengthened the position of the Iranian nation against the terrorist regime of the United States which is close to declining.

Iran’s IRGC forces on October 24 managed to thwart an attempt by the United States to take over Iran's giant oil tanker in the strategic Sea of Oman and took control of the MV Sothys, a Vietnamese vessel that was trying to steal Iran's oil.

IRGC Navy forces directed the seized tanker to the territorial waters of Iran using Heliborne operations.

The US forces then pursued the tanker using several helicopters and warships but failed to recapture the tanker but their second attempt was thwarted by IRGC naval forces.

The American forces using some warships tried to block the path of the tanker but again failed.

