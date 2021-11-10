Parl. thanks IRGC for thwarting US attempt to steal Iran oil

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Iranian Parliament's member appreciated IRGC Navy forces for thwarting the attempt by the United States to take over a giant oil tanker in the Sea of Oman.

The timely action of the IRGC Navy forces in thwarting the US terrorist army operation to steal Iran's oil showed the authority of the country's armed forces, the statement said, adding that it also showed to the enemies that the Iranians were not afraid of anyone in defense of their national interests.

Iran’s IRGC forces on October 24 managed to thwart an attempt by the United States to take over Iran's giant oil tanker in the strategic Sea of Oman and took control of the MV Sothys, a Vietnamese vessel that was trying to steal Iran's oil.

IRGC Navy forces directed the seized tanker to the territorial waters of Iran using Heliborne operations.

The US forces then pursued the tanker using several helicopters and warships but failed to recapture the tanker but their second attempt was thwarted by IRGC naval forces.

The American forces using some warships tried to block the path of the tanker but again failed.

IRGC announced on Tuesday night that the seized Vietnamese Sothys was released in Southern waters after draining stolen oil of Iran.

