US fails to react to attempted-stealing of Iranian oil tanker

According to Reuters, the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain refused to respond to Reuters' question on the news of failed act of piracy by the US navy.

The fleet said that it has heard the reports of the incident but had no information to provide.

Today, the United States confiscated a tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Sea of Oman and diverted the oil cargo to another tanker, and directed it to an unknown destination.

At the same time, IRGC Navy forces recaptured the tanker using Heliborne operations on the deck of the tanker and directed it to the territorial waters of Iran.

The US forces then pursued the tanker using several helicopters and warships but failed due to the decisive and authoritative forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

The American forces using some warships tried to block the path of the tanker but again failed. This tanker is currently in the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran has repeatedly warned the United States about its military activities in the Persian Gulf, saying that the Guards naval forces have increased patrols to also secure the passage of Iranian ships and combat fuel smuggling.

Giving details of the reported incident, Press TV said the elite Guards had reacted "promptly" when the Iranian oil tanker was detained in the Sea of Oman.

"Members of the Guards naval forces carried out a heliborne operation on the detained tanker's deck, gained control of the vessel, and directed it back toward Iran's territorial waters," the television reported.

