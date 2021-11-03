Pentagon official confirms IRGC seizure of oil tanker (VIDEO)

The News Week quoted a US defense official as confirming that Iranian forces seized an oil tanker in the Sea of Oman last week, but the pentagon official claimed that the US naval forces were just observing the incident and did not confront IRGC.

However, the video of the incident released by the IRGC clearly shows that the US warships are in the vicinity of the oil tanker trying to steal it but their plot failed due to the rapid and decisive reaction of the IRGC forces.

The news came after its was announced on Wednesday that the naval forces of the Islamic Republic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) had managed to thwart an attempt by the United States to take over a giant oil tanker in the strategic Sea of Oman and transferred the vessel to the Iranian territorial water.

The United States confiscated a tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Sea of Oman and intended to unload the crude to another tanker and direct it to an unknown destination.

At the same time, IRGC Navy forces recaptured the tanker using Heliborne operations on the deck of the stolen tanker and directed it to the territorial waters of Iran.

The US forces then pursued the tanker using several helicopters and warships but failed to recapture the tanker but their second attempt was thwarted by IRGC naval forces.

The American forces using some warships tried to block the path of the tanker but again failed. This tanker is currently in the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The IRGC has announced that it will shortly release the related video of the US attempted act of piracy.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has thanked the IRGC for saving the tanker.

MNA