Iran dep. FM to visit France, UK this week for nuclear talks

Iran's top nuclear negotiator will hold talks with French officials on Tuesday as part of efforts to plan for the resumption of nuclear talks on Nov. 29, a French diplomatic source said, according to Reuters.

Ali Bagheri Kani, who is Iran's deputy foreign minister, will meet French political director Philippe Errera, who heads up France's negotiating team.

Meanwhile, the Guardian newspaper's diplomatic editor, Patrick Wintour, has announced that the top Iranian negotator will meet and hold talks with senior British Foreign Ministry officials on Thursday, November 11.

“Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for political Affairs Bagheri Kani will meet UK FCDO officials on 11 November. FCDO urged Iran to take the opportunity to swiftly conclude the JCPoA deal on the table" & vowed to "press firmly for immediate release of our unfairly detained British nationals,” the Guardian's editor tweeted.

Moreover, Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone call with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Monday to stress the need for the UK to pay back the debts to Iran as soon as possible.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced Bagheri's visit to the capitals of three European countries including France, Germany and Britain, and possibly Spain.

On his visits, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs will discuss bilateral and regional issues but since he has become Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, he will also discuss upcoming nuclear talks which are going to resume in Vienna at the end of November.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA known as the P4+1 with the indirect involvement of the United States have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were halted amid the change in the government in Iran.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister and the new top negotiator said last Wednesday that the talks on the removal of the US sanctions on Iran will start on November 29.

As part of the remedial measures taken by Iran amid the indifference of the JCPOA parties to continued US violations of the JCPOA, Iran halted voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which allows unannounced inspections of its nuclear sites by the IAEA inspectors as per a piece of legislation approved in the Iranian parliament last December as well as the JCPOA itself.

