Iran top negotiator set to meet EU's Mora in Spanish capital

On a multi-nation tour to Europe, the Iranian deputy foreign minister arrived in Madrid this morning to discuss the resumption of JCPOA implementation and the removal of sanctions.

According to the reports, a meeting is underway between Ali Bagheri Kani and Ángeles Moreno Bau, the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of Spain.

Issues related to bilateral, regional, international, and nuclear relations will be discussed in this meeting.

Bagheri is also scheduled to meet with Enrique Mora, Coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission at the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran within a few hours. They will discuss the future of Vienna talks.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA known as the P4+1 with the indirect involvement of the United States have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were halted amid the change in the government in Iran.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister and the new top negotiator said last Wednesday that the talks on the removal of the US sanctions on Iran will start on November 29.

As part of the remedial measures taken by Iran amid the indifference of the JCPOA parties to continued US violations of the JCPOA, Iran halted voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which allows unannounced inspections of its nuclear sites by the IAEA inspectors as per a piece of legislation approved in the Iranian parliament last December as well as the JCPOA itself.

