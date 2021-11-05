Iraqi army arrest four ISIL Takfiri members in Diyala

The series of counter-terrorist operations of Iraqi army forces still are going on in different parts of Iraq. Accordingly, Iraqi forces on Friday arranged new operations against ISIL Takfiri elements in Diyala Governorate, Baghdad Al-Youm News reported.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces pounded the positions of ISIL Takfiri terrorists during the large-scale operations launched against them.

The Iraqi security sources stated that four ISIL Takfiri elements were identified and arrested in this operation.

Earlier, Iraqi security forces confiscated large quantities of rockets belonging to ISIL Takfiri terrorists during a large-scale operation launched against them in Nineveh province.

Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements recently tried to infiltrate into the areas of Saladin Governorate the timely intervention of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces prevented them from achieving their malicious goal.

