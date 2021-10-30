4 civilians killed, injured in ISIL attack in Iraq's Kirkuk

Iraqi news sources reported that the Al-Abbasiyah area in the south of Kirkuk province was attacked by ISIL terrorist group.

The Sabereen telegram channel reported that two civilians were killed, two wounded and one missed following the attack.

Yesterday, ISIL terrorist group targeted al-Maqdadiyah in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala with 4 mortars, killing 13 people and wounding 10 others.

According to informed sources, ISIL-affiliated terrorist groups in Saladin and Kirkuk provinces are equipped with modern American weapons.



