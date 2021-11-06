Iraqi PM calls for investigation into protests-related issues

Following the clashes between security forces and demonstrators who were in protest of the results of the recent Iraqi parliamentary elections, which led to the killing of one person and injuring of 125, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ordered a comprehensive investigation into the clashes.

According to Iraqi media, Al-Kadhimi ordered a comprehensive investigation to take place into clashes in various parts of Baghdad's Green Zone.

Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement last night that the Prime Minister has invited the various political parties to calm down. He also called on the demonstrators to rely on the peaceful demonstration and to refrain from violence in any form and at any level.

In the same vein, the leader of Iraq’s Sadr Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, also in a tweet wrote that the peaceful demonstration against the result of the election should not lead to violence and humiliation of the government and the government should not resort to violence against the peaceful demonstration.

Following the announcement of the result of the Iraqi parliamentary election on October 10, a number of political parties and coalitions protested against the announced result and believed that the results of the elections is not true.

A number of Iraqi cities have also witnessed numerous demonstrations since the announcement of the preliminary results.

Some Iraqi politicians also confirmed the hypothesis of vote-rigging and interference of the foreign countries in the results of the recent parliamentary elections, confirming the infiltration of the UAE, Britain and the United States in the recent elections.

