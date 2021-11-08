2 PMU forces martyred, 3 injured in Kirkuk explosion

A security source said on Monday that an explosion took place in “Tar Kalān” area of Kirkuk province in Iraq, Al Maloumah reported.

According to the report, two Hashd al-Sha’abi forces were martyred in the wake of the occurrence of this blast in Kirkuk.

The blast also led to the injury of three others.

Tar Kalān” area of Kirkuk province is located 10 km away from central part of Kirkuk where the explosion took place.

The injured were taken to hospital very soon and are currently receiving medical treatment, the report added.

