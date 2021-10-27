At least 7 killed in ISIL's second attack in Diyala (+VIDEO)

News sources reported on Wednesday that a number of gunmen attacked the Nahr al-Imam area near the village of al-Rashad.

The attack came a few hours after a deadly attack, carried out by ISIL members on Tuesday evening, on the nearby village of al-Rashad that killed 13 people and wounded 10 others, according to the latest reports.

According to National Iraqi News Agency (NINA), following the second attack in Diyala, a number of people were killed and families living in the area have left their homes.

An Iraqi security source told Sputnik News Agency that a group of unknown gunmen invaded the village of Nahr al-Imam, killing seven people and also setting fire on vehicles and houses of this village.

The source added that army and police security forces have been deployed in the village and the situation is now under control.

According to Saberin News 11terrorists were killed in the attack.

Iraqi sources reported on Tuesday night that ISIL elements attacked the village of Al-Rashad in the city of Miqdadiyah, killing and wounding more than 20 people.

A security source reported a severe attack by the ISIL terrorist group in Diyala province in eastern Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIL elements attacked the village of Al-Rashad in the city of Miqdadiyah, killing five civilians and wounding 20 others.

Meanwhile, the Saberin News reported that 13 people were killed and 10 were injured during the attack.

During the past months, ISIL members have intensified their attacks on Iraqi security forces in the provinces the militants previously controlled, leaving dozens dead and wounded.

JB/FNA14000805000435