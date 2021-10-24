Tehran-Baku relations broaden based on mutual respect

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephone call with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Saturday.

After the telephone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian took to Twitter to say, "We had a frank, cordial and constructive conversation with my colleague Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov about the roadmap for fully-fledged relations."

"Relations between two governments and two nations develop based on mutual respect," the top Iranian diplomat added.

The phone call came after the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced on Thursday that the Azerbaijan Republic had released two detained Iranian drivers.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also met with his Azerbaijani counterpart on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly to discuss the facilitation of the transit for the Iranian trucks drivers, as well as some consular issues, including the case of those two Iranian drivers detained by the Azerbaijani police. The two sides agreed then to resolve the issue through contacts.

