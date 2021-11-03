Over 90 million Covid-19 vaccines administered in Iran

Meanwhile, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow said on Wednesday a new consignment of Russian-made vaccine "Sputnik V" which contains 777,600 doses of the vaccine to be sent to Tehran, was delivered to the embassy by the Russian Federation officials.

The shipment includes 388,800 first dose vaccines and 388,800 second dose vaccines and is scheduled to be sent to Tehran tomorrow Thursday.

This will the 13th shipment of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to be sent to Iran. The 12th consignment was dispatched to Tehran on October 13.

Russian temporarily halted the process of sending the Sputnik V vaccine in the middle of summer for nearly two months after the Covid-19 cases surged in Russia and the country's domestic need for its own vaccines increased.

Iran is using a mixture of Iranian-manufactured vaccines and imported vaccines in its vaccination campaign against the Covid-19.

KI/FNA14000812000686