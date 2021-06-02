8th shipment of Russian ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine to arrive in Iran

The eighth consignment of "Sputnik V" vaccine, as many as 100,000 doses, which was delivered on Wednesday to the representative of the Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran to Moscow, is scheduled to be transferred to Tehran on Thursday, June 03 by Mahan Airlines.

The 7th shipment of Russian ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine, as many as 100,000 doses, was arrived in the Islamic Republic of Iran on April 29.

Under the agreement signed between Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education and Russian Direct Investment Fund, a total of two million doses of Sputnik V vaccine will be sent to the Islamic Republic of Iran at this stage of agreement.

Totally, 720,000 doses of ‘Sputnik V’ were delivered to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the previous seven shipments.

Iran’s Envoy to Russia in a tweet on April 15 with regards to purchasing coronavirus vaccine wrote, “Concurrent with the reappearance of coronavirus, COVID-19, in Iran, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Russia redoubled its efforts to finalize a contract for the purchase of 60 million doses of ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine during intensive negotiations with the Russian government.

According to the scheduled program, ‘Sputnik V’ vaccines will be sent to Iran from June to December 2021, Jalali added.

MA/FNA14000312000895