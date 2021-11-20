  1. Technology
Nearly 45 million Iranians fully vaccinated: health ministry

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – According to the Iranian health ministry, more than 44 million people in the country have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, while the number of imported vaccines has exceeded 148 million.

The Iranian health ministry said in a statement on Friday that 56,383,179 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 44,051,743 people have been injected with the second dose and 705,196 people have received the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine known as the booster.

The total number of vaccines injected in the country stood at 101,140,118 doses until Friday, the ministry said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the technical deputy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi said that a total of 148.78 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were imported into the country in 84 shipments from February 3 to November 17.

The imported vaccines included 131.5 million doses of Chinese Sinopharm, 12.07 million doses of AstraZeneca, 4.09 million doses of Sputnik V and 1.13 million doses of Indian Bharat, according to a translated version of the Mehr report by Financial Tribune.

