Iran receives 2nd shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from Poland

On January 25th, 2022 the second shipment of 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, donated by the Polish Government to the Islamic Republic of Iran, arrived at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport, reads the statement released by the Polish embassy in Tehran.

The shipment, assisted by the European Commission, is meant to support the vaccination campaign of Afghan refugees living in Iran.

This measure is thus an expression of international responsibility-sharing by Poland and of its readiness to help countries host large numbers of refugees to overcome the pandemic.\

Iran hosts a very large Afghan population and within the framework of its national vaccination campaign provides vaccines also to the refugees.

By these vaccines Poland responds to an appeal, launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran, to support its efforts in favor of the refugees.

Already on October 16th, 2021 Iran had received the first shipment of one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Poland.

