Russia resumes exporting Sputnik V vaccines to Iran

After the follow-up of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow, a consignment of the Russian vaccine "Sputnik V" containing 400,000 doses was delivered to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Russian Federation and will be sent to Tehran tomorrow, Thursday, the embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

This will be the 11th batch of the Russian-made vaccine that will be exported to Iran.

1.320, 000 doses of the Russian vaccine have already been sent to Iran.

This 10th batch of the Sputnik V vaccin was exported to Iran in middile of summer while the process halted after the Covid-19 cases suged in Russia and the country's domestic need for its own vaccines increased.

KI/FNA14000721000509