Knife-Wielding man shot at Paris train station: report

The man was stopped on Monday evening for not wearing a face mask, BFMTV reported. Instead of complying, he pulled out a knife and lunged at the officers, the Russian Sputnik said.

He shouted "Allahu Akbar! France is governed by the Islamic State (a terror group banned in Russia)," according to the media account.

The man was hit twice in the torso and was hospitalized in serious condition. He is not known to intelligence services, who keep track of Islamist security threats, but the police report a record of violent crimes.

