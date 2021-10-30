  1. World
Stansted Airport evacuated after suspicious package found

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – Passengers at Stansted Airport were evacuated following reports of a 'suspicious package in the terminal.

Passengers at Stansted Airport were evacuated following reports of a 'suspicious package in the terminal, according to local media in the UK 

The suspicious package was found in the security area of the airport terminal and a partial evacuation of the airport took place on Saturday (October 30).

Essex Police took the lead on the incident, and managed the response.

Confirming the evacuation on Twitter, a spokesperson for the airport wrote, "Following reports of a suspicious package in the security area, a partial evacuation of the terminal is taking place.

"Essex Police are managing the response and will provide an update on the situation soon."

Later, Essex Police confirmed that a man was arrested and taken to custody, and a controlled explosion took place on the suspicious package.

They added that the package was "nothing of concern".

