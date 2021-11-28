Two people stabbed to death in north London

The UK local media reported on Sunday that emergency services were called to the house at 9.37am this morning after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupant.

Cops and London Ambulance Service paramedics found a man and a woman who had been stabbed and they were both pronounced dead at the scene, the Sun reported.

The identites of the man and woman have not yet been confirmed.

Police then arrested a 52-year-old old man at an address in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire on suspicion of murder in connection with this incident. He remains in custody.

KI/PR