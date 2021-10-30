EU lifts risk warning on Iranian airspace

Iranian civil aviation agency had been holding negotiations with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EUSA) and several European countries to dispel their concerns about the safety of Iran's airspace, the acting chairman of Iranian civil aviation agency Siavash Amirmokri said on Saturday.

"In January 2020, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EUSA) issued a statement which banned the European airliners to fly under the altitude of 25,000 feet in Iran's airspace, which was valid until October 30, 2021," Amirmokri added.

The statement added that the risk warning ended on October 30 and was not extended anymore.

KI/5339251