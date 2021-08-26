  1. Economy
An Afghan airliner allowed to land planes in Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – A spokesman for the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran announced the acceptance of a number of planes belonging to Afghanistan airliners "Kam Air" to land in Iran amid escalated tensions at Kabul airport.

The spokesman of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh said on Thursday, "Following the escalation of clashes and tensions at Kabul airport, the owner of the private Afghan airliners Kam Air requested the transfer of a number of the company's airplanes to Iranian airports."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has also issued a landing permit for these planes in line with international cooperation standards with neighboring countries," Zibakhsh said. 

The flights will not have any passengers on board, according to the report.

