An Afghan airliner allowed to land planes in Iran

The spokesman of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh said on Thursday, "Following the escalation of clashes and tensions at Kabul airport, the owner of the private Afghan airliners Kam Air requested the transfer of a number of the company's airplanes to Iranian airports."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has also issued a landing permit for these planes in line with international cooperation standards with neighboring countries," Zibakhsh said.

The flights will not have any passengers on board, according to the report.

