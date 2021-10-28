Iran, Turkmenistan take giant stride in developing rail coop.

Accordingly, a joint MoU for developing railway cooperation was inked on Thu. in presence of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi and Azad Atamardovs the Director General of Railways Agency of Turkmenistan.

Following the intensive talks held between heads of Iran and Turkmenistan railway companies on Nov. 26-27, Deputy Roads Minister and CEO of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Seyyed Mi’aad Salehi signed and sealed a MoU with Azad Atamardovs Head of Railways Agency of Turkmenistan in order to enhance and develop rail cooperation.

Promoting export and transit, doubling exchange and acceptance of wagons from Sarakhs railway border, resuming trade activity between Artiq-Lotfabad border and holding joint meetings between representatives of the two countries' railways were among the issues mentioned in the cooperation document inked between the two countries.

Implementation of this document will lead to the development of bilateral cooperation on relevant issues, increase in the volume of exchange of goods, development of rail transportation and economic prosperity of the two countries.

It should be noted that 16th meeting of Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic, Trade, Scientific and Cultural Commission wrapped up its work on Thu.

