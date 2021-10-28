Iran's goods transit hits 81% growth in seven months: IRICA

Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) broke the news on Thu. and reiterated that 6,948,000 tons of various types of foreign goods were transited via Iranian borders from March 21 to Oct. 22, showing a significant 81 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Comparison of statistics of country’s foreign trade in seven-month period in the current Iranian calendar year is indicator of 16.5 and 43 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, he said.

In this period, Islamic Republic of Iran imported and exported 98,700,000 tons of products, valued at $54.8 billion, showing a 15 and 47 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively.

He went on to say that 23,500,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $27.7 billion, were imported into the country via customs offices, recording a 21 and 38 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year.

