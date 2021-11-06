Iran, Venezuela discuss expansion of tourism cooperation

During the meeting held on Saturday in Tehran, the two sides discussed a joint tourism cooperation program between the two countries of Iran and Venezuela.

Emphasizing that Iran and Venezuela can enjoy the upcoming tourism opportunities, such as attending a tourism fair, exchanging information and consensus to overcome the global corona challenge by holding joint meetings, Shalbafian said that the two countries can also hold some tours for tour guides.

The two sides also announced their readiness to develop tourism relations between the two countries, as well as to strengthen interaction in order to provide solutions to the corona crisis in the tourism industry.

JB/ 5344897