Nov 25, 2021, 2:03 PM

Iran, Tajikistan stress enhancing cultural-artistic ties

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Tajikistan explored ways to broaden and expand bilateral cultural and artistic relations.

Iranian Ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad Taghi Saberi met and held talks with Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan, Ms. Zulfiya Davlatzoda in Tajik capital Dushanbe on Thursday to discuss promoting ties in the fields of art and culture.

On his Instagram page on Monday, Mohammad Taghi Saberi Ambassador of Iran to Tajikistan announced that he had met and held talks with Tajik Minister of Culture to discuss bilateral relations in the fields of art and culture.

The diplomat said that in the meeting, grounds for expansion of cultural and artistic relations and cooperation between the two countries, both culture and language, were reviewed and exchanged views on.

Iranian President Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi traveled to Tajikistan as his first trip to other countries after assuming the presidency at the official invitation of President of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to attend SCO Summit on Sept. 16.

