Iran VP to attend meeting of SCO council of prime ministers

The Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will deliver a speech via video conferencing at the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation(SCO) head of states (council of prime ministers) on Thursday to explain the Islamic Republic of Iran's stances and approaches in various economic, security and cultural fields.

The SCO Council of Prime Ministers will be hosted by Kazakhstan this year.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) officially accepted Iran's membership at the Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance at its 21st summit in Dushanbe earlier this year during the visit of President Ebrahim Raeisi to Tajikistan.

