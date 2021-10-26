Iran, Belarus FMs discuss Iranian nationals at border

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephone conversation with his Belarus counterpart Vladimir Maki on Tuesday afternoon.

Expressing serious concern over the situation of those Iranian nationals, Amir-Abdolhian called for the humanitarian cooperation of the Belarusian consular and border authorities to find and provide medical assistance to these individuals and facilitate the Iranian embassy's access to them to return them to Iran.

Iranian ministers said that concerning news about the situation of these people has been published in cyberspace and called for the maximum cooperation of Belarus, especially the border guards of the European country to help them.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Maki presented a report on the actions of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry to identify and find those people, emphasizing Minsk's serious readiness to provide maximum assistance in this regard and to continue close contacts with the Iranian Embassy.

The Belarusian foreign minister said that more information was needed on the whereabouts of these individuals, and assured that he would immediately and again inquire about the matter with the relevant authorities.

During the call, the two sides agreed to continue consultations until the Iranian nationals who are in trouble in the border area are saved.

The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the agreements reached during their recent meeting on the sidelines of the meeting of the UN General Assembly to further develop and deepen relations between the two countries.

KI/MFA Farsi