Pakistan advisor departs for Iran for bilateral trade talks

He is accompanied by senior ranking officials of Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce who will attend the Pak-Iran Joint Trade Committee meeting in Tehran.

During his stay in Tehran, he will meet and hold talks with the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Raza Fatemi Amin to discuss trade and economic issues and other issues of mutual interests.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Iranian parliament in a meeting with Dawood in Islamabad had said that the Iranian government was looking forward to the next meeting of the Joint Iran-Pakistan Trade Committee.

He called for the establishment of a joint barter chamber between Iran and Pakistan, which would help boost bilateral trade.

It should be noted that the 8th Iran-Pakistan Joint Trade Committee was held in mid-July 2019 in Islamabad.

MA/IRN84530105