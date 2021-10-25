Russia to take part in Tehran summit on Afghanistan

Zamir Kabulov, the Permanent Representative of the Russian President for Afghanistan Affairs, confirmed Moscow's participation in the second round of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in Tehran in an interview on Monday.

Kabulov told Sputnik without mentioning either attending the event by going to Tehran or taking part in it virtually that Russians would take part.

The Russian diplomat added that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is due to deliver a speech in a meeting, which is scheduled in Tehran on Wednesday, October 26th.

The foreign ministers of Iran, China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan are announced to attend this meeting. However, the Chinese foreign minister has been said he would be attending the meeting virtually.

At the previous meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, including Iran, China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, which was held on September 8, chaired by Pakistan, it was agreed that Tehran would host the next round of the meeting.

Previously, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to spare no effort to advance the intra-Afghan talks.

