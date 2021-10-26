Russian FM to address meeting on Afghanistan in Tehran

Russia will be represented by Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan, Maxim Suslov, spokesman for the Russian embassy in Teheran told on Monday, TASS News Agency reported.

As for the meeting on Afghanistan, along with Lavrov’s video address, it will be attended by the Russian ambassador. Russian officials will not come to Teheran [to take part in the meeting]," he said.

Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan and director of the Russian foreign ministry’s second Asia department, Zamir Kabulov, said earlier that the Russian side planned to take part in the meeting.

The first meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbors was held online on September 8. This time, participants plan to focus on ways to help form an inclusive government in Afghanistan that would include representatives of all ethnic groups.

MA/PR