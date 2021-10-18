Tehran to host meeting of Afghanistan neighbors FMs next Wed.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions from the journalists on a variety of topics.

Brussels talks agreed upon by Iran, EU

Following a meeting held in Tehran on October 13 between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora, it was announced that JCPOA talks would take place in Brussels between Iran and the EU before resuming the Vienna talks.

Today, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman in response to a question about Iranian deputy FM and EU's deputy foreign policy cheif said, " The talks held between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora on Thursday were good and constructive."

He underscored, "It was agreed that talks would continue in Brussels for the next few days, and that the agreement on the [Brussuls talks] was made by both sides"

During the meeting, Tehran's messages and points were conveyed to the European side, Khatibzadeh added.

Referring to Bagheri Kani's travel to Brussels in near future, he added, "The two sides agreed that the talks to continue in Brussels in the next few days."

"Certainly, the issues, challenges, and obstacles, that were not resolved in the six rounds of the Vienna talks, should be consulted on," he stressed.

Tehran, Riyadh talks serious, based on mutual respect

The Iranian spokesman said there have been four rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia while dismissing the news on the visit of a Saudi delegation to Tehran.

Tehran wants Afghanistan to be free from violence and extremism

Elsewhere, Khatibzadeh pointed to Afghanistan and the measures taken by the Iranian Foreign Ministry to avert further killings of Shia Afghans in Afghanistan.

Saying that Tehran has relations with all Afghan groups, he added, "What is clear is that the Taliban is responsible to maintain the peace, security, and safety of the Afghan people, including the Shiites and Hazaras."

Using all diplomatic channels with all groups, including the Taliban, Tehran will do its best to prevent Afghanistan from moving towards violence and terror, he stressed.

He went on to say that Tehran will host a meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries next Wednesday.

According to him, forming an inclusive Afghan government and helping establishing peace and security in Afghanistan is the purpose of the next meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's six neighboring countries.

Tehran has not set preconditions for Washington

He also answered a question that if Tehran has set preconditions for Washington regarding the nuclear talks.

As the United States is not a member of JCPOA, the Iranian side has not set any preconditions, Khatibzadeh said, adding "We have always stressed the need for the United States to return to JCPOA and Resolution 2231 and it must lift the oppressive sanctions."

What the Iranian foreinf minister said was based on logic, not setting preconditions.

Saying that the negotiations will be pursued, he added, "We have always emphasized the need for the United States to return to JCPOA and Resolution 2231 and the lifting of oppressive sanctions."

Khatibzadeh emphasized that Tehran seeks result-oriented talks, adding that the new administration in Iran wants to enter the negotiations after reviewing the previous six rounds of the Vienna talks.

Pointing out that it is important not to waste time, he added: "These talks could continue without reaching any results, but what is going to be done in Tehran and Brussels is aimed at achieving results."

Khatibzadeh further stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to engage in targeted talks if the nation's interests are guaranteed.

RHM/5330175