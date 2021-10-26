President Raeisi to address at Tehran meeting on Afghanistan

"The meeting of foreign ministers of 6 neighboring countries of Afghanistan plus Russia will be held in Tehran on Wednesday. Foreign ministers of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan and the special representatives of China and Russia will take part in the meeting in person while the Chinese and Russian foreign ministers will attend the meeting through videoconference," said Saeed Khatibzadeh regarding the Tehran meeting on Afghanistan.

"Tomorrow, the meeting will be held at the building of Iran Foreign Ministry in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi. He will inaugurate the meeting and deliver a speech," he added.

"The Tehran meeting is a joint effort of Afghanistan's neighboring countries to contribute to lasting peace and stability in this country," Khatibzadeh underlined.

The foreign ministry spokesman went on to say, "The Tehran summit is aimed at joint efforts of Afghanistan's neighbors. Of course, no country, including Afghanistan's neighboring countries, has the right to decide on the future of Afghanistan, Afghan people should decide about their future. Our role is to facilitate and clarify the guidelines that the Afghan governing body to respect in the future."

"What is clear is to send a message to Afghanistan that it cannot be a place of violence and terror. The people of Afghanistan will accept a government that reflects their will," he added.

"We told the Afghan governing body to provide security, political and economic conditions," he said, adding that there are concerns about the growth of terrorism in Afghanistan.

He also said that the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres will dispatch a message to the Tehran meeting and his message indicates that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the center of active diplomacy which takes steps towards regional peace and stability.

ZZ/FNA14000804000041